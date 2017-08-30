Hatley woman pleads no contest to being fake nurse

A 41-year-old Hatley woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to posing as a nurse with credentials she stole from a nurse with a similar name, according to online Marathon County court records.

Jennifer Browne was convicted of one felony - misappropriate identity information to obtain money - and is to be sentenced Dec. 7, court records said.

Browne worked as a nurse at North Central Health Care's Mount View Care Center nursing home in Wausau from November 2015 until April 2016, when she was fired.

NCHC said it did not know she was a fake nurse.

Browne went through NCHC's background check before she was hired, and her fake credentials passed the system, authorities said.

Browne then moved onto Reedsburg Area Medical Center where she used the same credentials that she had stolen from a Milwaukee nurse.

Reedsburg authorities realized something was off when she used a lot of sick days, did not show knowledge of the profession and messed up paperwork.

They fired her, contacted police and informed NCHC.

Browne is charged with the same felony and four misdemeanor counts of obstructing police in Sauk County. A plea hearing is set for Sept. 22, court records said.

A no contest - or nolo contendere - plea allows a defendant to neither dispute or admit to a crime but the judge considers it the same as a guilty plea.