20/20 Hurricane Harvey special to air Wednesday

ABC is set to air a one hour 20/20 special Wednesday to explore the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

The episode will feature live reports on the aftermath of Harvey from reporters in the area.

Southeastern Texas has been pummeled with unprecedented flooding this weekend after the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, leaving thousands of residents stranded and in need of help.

Here are some ways to assist victims of the storm:

Disney Day of Giving

The Walt Disney Company and ABC station KTRK in Houston jointly announced a $1 million cash commitment to the American Red Cross in support of recovery efforts for communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Disney will host a Day of Giving across ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney, and all digital and social platforms calling for donations to the American Red Cross to benefit those most affected by the devastating storm.

Help those affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org/abc, calling 1- 855-999-GIVE or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Catch “20/20: City Under Water: Catastrophe in Houston” starting at 9 on Newsline 9.