Report: Packers sign former 49ers OLB Ahmad Brooks

The Packers are signing former 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks to a one year contract worth up to $5 million, according to a report.

The deal is not official yet, but Brooks' agent told ESPN he expects it to be finalized by the end of the day Wednesday.

Brooks is a pass rusher who will be a key part of the Packers rotation behind starting OLBs Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. Jayrone Elliott, Kyler Fackrell, and Vince Biegel (when healthy) are also expected to be a part of that group.

The 33-year-old 11-year NFL veteran spent the last eight seasons as a 3-4 edge rusher in San Francisco, racking up 51.5 sacks during that stretch. That ranks him 3rd all time in 49ers franchise history. He was released last week as a part of San Francisco's effort to rebuild.

The Packers brought Brooks in for a visit and physical yesterday. General Manager Ted Thompson refused to comment on the visit, saying he would never "discuss a player who is not on our football team."

Green Bay's Outside linebackers coach Winston Moss went in depth on Brooks and his ability, calling him a "tough" and "physically imposing" player.

Moss credited Brooks' ability to defend both the pass and the run, saying: "He can do everything that we would ask him to do in our scheme."

Brooks will not play in the Packers final preseason game Thursday against the Rams.