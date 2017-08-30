Aug. 31 marks 40th anniversary of Central Wisconsin tornado - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Aug. 31 marks 40th anniversary of Central Wisconsin tornado

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -

It's been 40 years since a tornado ripped through Central Wisconsin, causing more than $1 million in damage.

The “Big Breeze” tornado of August 31, 1977 caused extensive damage in Rib Mountain and Wausau.

There were no deaths.

