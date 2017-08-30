1 arrested after series of police chases in Wausau

A suspect has been arrested after Wausau Police were called to a report of an erratic driver, which led officers on three separate chases, according to Lt. Andrew Hartwig.

Officials say it happened in the area of Elm St. and South 6th Ave. Wednesday.

They say they were called around 4 p.m. for a driver running red lights. Officers lost the car, but the driver was found again a short time later. Due to high speeds, the chase was stopped again.

Police say the driver was located again and officers where able to stop the car by performing a pit maneuver. Officials say the driver ran away, but only made it about a block before being arrested.

Officials say the driver was hurt during the incident, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.