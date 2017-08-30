Stevens Point Mayor clears up confusion on new parking meters

Electronic parking kiosks have popped up in Stevens Point, but there was initial confusion regarding when they were enforced.

There are two separate sets of new meters. One set is downtown in the parking lot between Shopko and Mid State Technical College. According to the mayor, that meter will only be used for overnight parking.

That information is contrary to a Facebook post that previously went out, indicating those kiosks were for daytime parking.

"They will only be active for overnight parking," clarified Mayor Mike Wiza. "It will only be active from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m."

The other set of meters are near the UW-Stevens Point campus. In those spots, drivers will have to pay for daytime parking.

Students are frustrated by the move.

"It's unfortunate, you know, that this is the way we have to generate revenue for I'm guessing fixes to the road ways and things like that," said graduate student Henry Leavitt.

"They need a parking spot for people who are commuting," added Junior Logan Sclavi. "Who may not want a parking pass because they're not going to be on campus all the time."

The meters will cost 50 cents an hour. The kiosks near campus will begin being enforced Tuesday, September 5.

The city is still determining when the downtown meters will go into effect.