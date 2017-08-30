TRANSFORMATION: Businesses team up to buy Wisconsin Rapids Mall

Southwood YMCA and The Boys and Girls Club of Wisconsin are coming together to buy the Wisconsin Rapids mall.

Current owners of two shops inside the mall expressed their mixed emotions on the change.

"Its unfortunate that its such a sudden move," said Terry Goodwin.

Goodwin has owned her shop Timeless Quality Imaging for 13 years. She said she was already looking to relocate her business but not this soon.

Debra Hahnhoier, owner of The Aquarium Pet Shop said she's upset because it will hurt her personally from a financial standpoint.

"We have a lot of live animals and it will be expensive to move them all," said Hahnhoier.

Both owners say they understand why buying the mall will be good for the city, even though that means they have to move.

CEO of the Southwood County YMCA Bret Salschieder says the movement will be nothing but beneficial to the community.

"Together we're going to be able to provide even greater resources," said Salschieder.

Mayor Zack Vruwink said the project will cost about $27 million dollars.

"It will bring a lot of jobs, from inside the facility, to construction jobs" said Vruwink.

The sale will be finalized in November, and all tenants of the mall must be out by January of 2018.