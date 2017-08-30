1 deputy dead, 3 others shot in California shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in California (all times local): 4:10 p.m.

A California sheriff's deputy has died after being shot at a hotel that is now surrounded by police.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says 52-year-old Deputy Robert French died Wednesday on his way to a hospital.

French served in the Sheriff's Department for 21 years.

The scene remains active, with police checking rooms for other possible suspects.

Jones says two California Highway Patrol officers who also were shot during the vehicle theft investigation are expected to survive.

-----------------------------

2:40 p.m.

Authorities say three police officers and one suspect were shot during a vehicle theft investigation.

The scene in Sacramento remains active and there may be more suspects.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull says two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were in a hospital Wednesday after being hit by gunfire from inside a hotel room.

Turnbull says he doesn't know the officers' conditions.

Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested.

The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car.

The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.

-----------------------------------

2 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says an officer has been shot.

The department says the shooting happened Wednesday in Sacramento but it has not publicly identified what agency the officer works for.

Officials have not released details on the officer's condition or whether they are seeking any suspects in the shooting.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and police temporarily shut down nearby traffic.

Mike Ataya, who works at a nearby car dealership, says he heard gunfire around noon.

The Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol are also at the scene.