Athlete of the Week: Bryce Huettner, Iola-Scandinavia

He's only a junior, but Iola-Scandinavia's Bryce Huettner has become quite the leader and showstopper for the Thunderbirds this season.

"When he's playing it's all business and he's a really smart kid," head coach Scott Erickson said. "I always expect great things from him, but I expect a great effort because he always gives a great effort."

Huettner has been pretty much stellar in the T-birds running attack, racking up 326 yards and four touchdowns in the 54-34 win over Marathon; however the credit for his rock solid performance goes elsewhere.

"It always feels good to do well for your team, but it really was a team effort," Huettner said. "I don't get any of those yards without a great offensive line like we have and when everybody does their job, good things like that happen."

Huettner constantly has his eyes on the end zone--whether that means dropping the shoulder to go through the defenders or finding the holes to get around them.

"It's just a run hard mentality," Huettner said. "You're just trying to get through one guy and then the next and then the next if they keep coming, but that's your job as a running back. You've just got to beat that one guy."

With a big conference game on the horizon against Wittenberg Birnamwood, No. 44 is ready to get to work and clean up the little things; even the plays that produced touchdowns.

"As a team we just have to keep getting better and bust can in practice everyday," Huettner said. "It's not about one guy or one position, it's about all 11 players on the field at a time."

Spoken like a true team player. The star running back will try to live up to his last two performance on Friday. Kick off for the contest against Witt-Birn is set for 7:00 PM.