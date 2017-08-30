Athlete of the Week: Bryce Huettner, Iola-Scandinavia

He's only a junior, but Iola-Scandinavia's Bryce Huettner has become quite the leader and showstopper for the Thunderbirds this season.More >>
He's only a junior, but Iola-Scandinavia's Bryce Huettner has become quite the leader and showstopper for the Thunderbirds this season.More >>
Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.More >>
Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids, Loyal and Iola-Scandinavia all leap into the top 9 with impressive week 1 wins. SPASH, Merrill and Almond-Bancroft drop out after losses last Friday.More >>
Led by four total touchdowns from new quarterback Jacob Mancl Wisconsin Rapids toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Newman's offense shined in its first 8-man game.More >>
Led by four total touchdowns from new quarterback Jacob Mancl Wisconsin Rapids toppled Kaukauna 42-0 to improve to 1-0 on the season, while Newman's offense shined in its first 8-man game.More >>
"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?More >>
"There is no tradition any more in our football conference." The old Wisconsin Valley conference will reunite in the VFA West this season, but will that rekindle old rivalries from the conference's heyday?More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>