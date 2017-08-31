Trump makes rebuilding stronger after floods more difficult - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump makes rebuilding stronger after floods more difficult

Posted:

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and JOAN LOWY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's quiet rollback of an order on building in flood plains could make rebuilding after Harvey more difficult.

The 2015 order revoked by Trump two weeks ago would have made it easier for storm-ravaged communities to use federal emergency aid to make damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient to flooding.

The order was still being implemented when Trump rescinded it. The rollback means the old standard -- rebuilding infrastructure the same way as it was before -- is still in place.

Trump's action is one of several ways the president, who has called climate change a hoax, has tried to wipe away former President Barack Obama's efforts to make the United States more resilient to threats posed by climate change.

