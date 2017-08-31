Trump pushes tax overhaul to 'bring back Main Street'

By CATHERINE LUCEY and KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- President Donald Trump has launched his fall push to overhaul the nation's tax system.

He pledges that the details-to-come plan will "bring back Main Street" by reducing the crushing tax burden on middle-class Americans, making a populist appeal for a proposal expected to heavily benefit corporate America.

Trump says his vision for re-writing the tax system, a key campaign pledge, will unlock stronger economic growth and benefit companies and workers alike. He promises it will be "pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-worker and pro-American."

Trump chose to debut his tax overhaul pitch before employees at a manufacturing plant in Springfield, Missouri.