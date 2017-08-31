"Day of Giving" for Hurricane Harvey victims - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

"Day of Giving" for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted:
HOUSTON, Texas (WAOW) -

Newsline 9 is taking part in a huge nation-wide drive on Thursday to raise money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Our network, ABC, is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a "Day of Giving."

If you wish to donate:

1). 1-855-999-4483

2). Click here to donate

3). Text "HARVEY" to 90999

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.