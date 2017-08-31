Gordy's Market receiver warns of layoffs

More than 1,000 employees of Gordy's Market grocery chain have been notified they could lose their jobs if a buyer isn't found.

The Chippewa Falls-based grocery business is in receivership. A letter to the state Department of Workforce Development from receiver attorney Michael Polsky lists 25 affected grocery stores -- all except for the Osseo location. Some of the stores have already closed or are being sold to another grocer.

The Leader-Telegram reports Gordy's main supplier, Nash Finch, filed a lawsuit last week saying it's owed more than $86 million.

Festival Foods, of Onalaska, is buying three Gordy's stores in Eau Claire and Tomah. Six others have closed in Eau Claire, Hayward, Stanley, Spencer and Richland Center.