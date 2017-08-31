Rodgers and Hundley as 'Men in Black' for Packers luncheon

A day to have lunch with the Green Bay Packers inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. The Greater Green Bay Chamber, hosting its annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon and everyone wanted to see how quarterback Aaron Rodgers would dress up for the occasion.

“I've been cheering for the Atlanta Falcons since fifth grade, so I can never be a traitor to my team however, I love the packers organization, I respect them, their commitment to excellence, the way they do the community,” said Kyle Sellers, who was attending the luncheon.

The welcome back luncheon raises money for the Greater Green Bay Chamber a way to kick off the new season in style with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley showing up as the men in black this year.

“The uniqueness of the packers makes it special every year and obviously the players, so it's just a really special event, you can hear how much energy is in the room and how much excitement is with us today,” said Laurie Radke, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Some familiar faces were there but some new ones like tight end Martellus Bennett signed as a free agent in the offseason.

“He was telling us how he was coming from Miami, asking more about the climate here, because obviously he hasn't had to deal too much with the winter weather,” said Jill Dickson, who has been coming to the luncheon for the last 10 years.

The fans taking part in this unique experience said no matter where they call home, their hearts are with the green and gold.

“Everyone keeps telling me well you're going to have to be a panther fan, or you're going to have to be a dolphin fan, and I say no, I will always be a dedicated true, green bay packer fan,” said Packers fan Margaret Meyer who lives in Florida and North Carolina.