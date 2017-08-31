Marshfield officers, firefighters team up with kittens - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield officers, firefighters team up with kittens

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and area officials teamed up for a special calendar, hoping to find homeless kittens a new home.

Twelve kittens posed with firefighters, paramedics and officers for the project, according to the MAPS.

"We were very happy to help MAPS with this adoption campaign and look forward to working on
other events in the future," Scott Owen, Marshfield Fire and Rescue Chief, said.

The calendar will be sold at the MAPS' Adoption Center in Marshfield Mall beginning in October, with all proceeds being
donated.

All kittens featured in the campaign are available for adoption.

MAPS is having a special on kittens throughout the month of September; adopt one cat or kitten and take half off the adoption fee for the second.

Applications can be filled out at www.MarshfieldPetShelter.org/adopt.

For further information about the adoption campaign, please contact: Breanna Butler - breanna@trimediadesign.com

