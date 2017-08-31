Marshfield man dies in Lake Superior sailing accident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marshfield man dies in Lake Superior sailing accident

WASHBURN, Wis. (AP) -

A Marshfield man has died in a sailing accident on Lake Superior.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old Stanley Szczytko was trying to untangle a line to the jib sail of the 42-foot boat Wednesday afternoon near Washburn. When the line was freed he was pulled overboard and wasn't wearing a life jacket.

A woman who was on the sailboat with him called 911. The U.S. Coast Guard located the man in the lake and began initial resuscitation efforts. Paramedics at Washburn Marina continued those efforts without success.

