Beware: Hurricane Harvey scammers want your money

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The Portage County sheriff warns that scammers are likely to see the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey as a way to make easy money.

"Be very wary of who you are donating to," Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "Do your research and verify that the agency or organization is legitimate. Use the ones you know and trust."

Ironically, when Newsline 9 met with Lukas, he had just received a call from a scammer claiming he owed the IRS money. The sheriff let us listen to the recording.

"They left this voice mail threatening to have me arrested by the sheriff, which is me!" Lukas said, laughing.

The sheriff says his department receives dozens of complaints every year about people getting phone calls, letters and e-mails asking for money.

In a news release, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection advises fake charity schemes will use any available means of soliciting donations.

Some tips and advice from the agency:

-Scammers often use names and website addresses that are nearly identical to those of major established charities.

-Pay close attention to the wording in a donation pitch. Keep in mind that most legitimate charity websites end in “.org” rather than “.com.”

-Look up charities by name at www.charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.

-Use caution with any that have popped up since the hurricane.

-Research who will administer your donation, how it will be used and if donations are tax-deductible.

-Be leery of high-pressure pitches and requests to wire money.

-Avoid donating cash or wiring money to people or organizations you don’t know.

-Under Wisconsin state law, most organizations soliciting for charitable donations must register and file an annual report with the state Department of Financial Institutions.