Rib Mountain fails to block county's new addressing system

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Town of Rib Mountain failed Thursday to block Marathon County's plan to create a more uniform system of addresses.

Circuit Court Judge Greg Huber ruled the town must participate in the changes, rejecting arguments that the county's power to force the changes pertains only to "rural" roads, not urban or non-rural roads within towns.

Huber's four-page decision, based on a law passed in 1957, called the the town's contentions flawed.

"Nothing in the history of the statute suggests that the word 'rural" was included in order to exempt urban areas in towns from the numbering system," Huber wrote. "In short, the statue does not mean what Rib Mountain suggested it should mean."

Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said she was "obviously disappointed" in the ruling but no decision on whether to appeal will be made until the town board meets with its attorneys.

The town filed the 12-page lawsuit in April, contending much of the land around U.S. Highway 51 in Rib Mountain is a well-developed urban area with residential housing and commercial properties. The law at issue gives the county authority to implement uniform addressing in towns, leaving cities and villages to comply voluntarily.

Supporters of the change say Marathon County is one of three Wisconsin counties without a uniform address system, meaning there's duplicate addresses and some roads have multiple names.

Making addresses uniform is designed to help law enforcement, delivery services and emergency responders, in essence improving public safety and convenience by giving residents the right emergency response service at the right location at the right time.

The county board made $1.2 million available to help local governments deal with the change.