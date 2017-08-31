Marathon County Petsaver: A dog named Kiyou

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Our Marathon County Petsaver for Thursday is Kiyou - a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix.

Shelter workers say he was surrendered in early August because his owners did not have enough time to spend with him.

They say he is high energy and very friendly.

His adoption fee is $200 plus tax, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

You can call the shelter in Wausau at 715-845-2810 or check out the web page at www.catsndogs.org