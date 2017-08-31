Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke resigns - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke resigns

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke reportedly has resigned, according to a report from WISN.

In June, Clarke had withdrawn his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Washington Post says one of the sheriff's advisors confirmed that action to a reporter late Saturday afternoon.

Clarke was expected to start in his new role at DHS at the end of June. The Post reports, however, that one person close to the administration says Clarke's appointment had been subject to significant delays that contributed to him rescinding accepting the new position. 

