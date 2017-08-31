MOVE-IN DAY: Freshman call UWSP home

Freshman move-in day kicked off Thursday Morning at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Students and parents unloaded mini fridges, microwaves and lots of snacks into their new home.

"It's exciting," said Frank Rohl of Prescott,"I'm excited to be on my own."

The streets of Stevens Point were filled with cars, trailers, and hundreds of people moving in and out of the dorms.

"I want to get use to the college life," said new student Samantha Ritter of Prescott, "work as hard as I can."

All this week freshman will be participating in welcome back activities such as volunteering, cook outs, and games.

The returning students will begin to move in on Sunday, and classes resume September 5.