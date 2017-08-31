40 YEARS: Residents remember devastating 1977 tornado in Marathon Co.

It's been 40 years since a devastating F4 tornado ripped through Marathon County, injuring ten people and causing millions of dollars in damage.

It all happened on August 29, 1977. The funnel touched down southwest of Fenwood and made it's way 30 miles to the southern portion of Wausau.

"A lot of structural damage across Marathon County," said Newsline 9 Meteorologist Justin Loew. "It busted an old myth that Rib Mountain protected Wausau from ever getting a tornado,"

Many people in the area, like Allen Foster, remember seeing the cyclone and panicking.

"Heard the sirens going, looked out the window and there it was," he said. "[I took] photographs of my great grandmother and my grandmother and all my family the things I had to put together [sic]. The rest had to go."

Despite all the damage the tornado caused, there were incredible tales of heroism that day, especially from a Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy.

Deputy Nick Rochon is credited with saving hundreds of lives that day, alerting people to take cover as the tornado came closer to his home.

One of those people was Chad Pietrowski, who was six years-old at the time of the tornado.

"We were out playing in the screen porch at the time when [Deputy] Rochon came through, warning everyone that something was coming," he said. "Sounded like a freight train coming."

Rochon's family declined request for an interview, but said that the community recognized him for his heroism that day.