Sen. Baldwin on North Korea: 'Kim Jong Un is a threat'

As tensions continue to escalate in the Korean Peninsula this week, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fired a missile over a Japanese island, Senator Tammy Baldwin is weighing-in on the latest developments.

Baldwin spoke at an event in Brokaw on Thursday.

Baldwin called Kim Jong Un "a threat" to the United States and its allies in Asia.

She said foreign leaders need to handle the situation by using peace talks with the Hermit Kingdom.

"The language on both sides needs to be deescalated to give a political and diplomatic situation its best option," she said. "We know a conflict, a military conflict, in the area would be catastrophic."

Baldwin also went on to say that the country needs stronger leadership to get the crisis in Korea back on the right track.