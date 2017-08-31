North Central Wisconsin continues to help Harvey victims

North Central Wisconsinites are stepping up in several ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Nicholas and Amanda Glaser set off on Thursday with U-hauls and trailers filled with donated items.

"We have toiletries, bedding, dog food, you name it" said Amanda.

The Tomahawk natives, who are now teachers in Texas, started the donation drive after visiting the badger state for a wedding.

"Our flights were canceled because of the hurricane," said Nicholas, "we decided to get a U-haul and bring any sort of donations to Texas."

Not only are the Glasers stepping up to the plate, but area businesses like Wausau Mine Co. and Langlade Spring are doing their part.

"10% of all sales today will go in form of a check," said owner Dan Wage.

President of Langlade Spring Greg Strayer said they partnered up with Karl's Transport to send a semi truck full of bottled drinking water to Texas.

"Truck's loaded and we're ready to go" said Strayer.

If you wish to donate to the Red Cross and its efforts to provide relief to storm victims, click here.