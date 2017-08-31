Loud 'boom' heard near WPS power station in Brokaw - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Loud 'boom' heard near WPS power station in Brokaw

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect
BROKAW, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Marathon County sheriff's department was called to the Wisconsin Public Service power station in Brokaw Thursday evening, after nearby residents heard a loud 'boom'.

Smoke was seen billowing from the transformer site at about 5:45 p.m. 

Authorities said just after 7 p.m. the fire was out and no one was hurt.

WPS was called to the scene. 

No outages have been reported.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any updates on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.