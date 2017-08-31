Loud 'boom' heard near WPS power station in Brokaw

The Marathon County sheriff's department was called to the Wisconsin Public Service power station in Brokaw Thursday evening, after nearby residents heard a loud 'boom'.

Smoke was seen billowing from the transformer site at about 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said just after 7 p.m. the fire was out and no one was hurt.

WPS was called to the scene.

No outages have been reported.

