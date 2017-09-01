Truck hits Wausau home's gas meter

A truck hit a Wausau home's gas meter just after midnight Friday, according to Wausau Police.

Officials say, the driver left a bar on 3rd Avenue in his girlfriend's truck.

He was heading northbound on S. First Avenue when he hit a parked car, pushing it a few hundred yards down the road. Authorities say, his truck hit a gas meter on the side of a home, but only caused cosmetic damage.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

At this time, no citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.