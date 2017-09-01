Davies wins 16th, Brewers beat Nationals 6-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Zach Davies won his 16th game to tie Arizona's Zack Greinke for the most victories in the majors, Jonathan Villar homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Thursday night.

Davies (16-7) scattered six hits, walked two, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 1.77 over the last nine starts, five of them victories for himself and the team.

Greinke (16-6) beat the Dodgers 8-1 on Thursday afternoon. Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) and Chris Sale (Red Sox) are one game behind Davies and Greinke.

Villar hit a two-run homer off Gio Gonzalez (13-6) in the fifth. It was his 11th of the season, second two-run in as many days and came after Davies walked.

Trea Turner greeted Anthony Swarzak with a triple to start the eighth and scored on Jayson Werth's groundout.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 31st save.