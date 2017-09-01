Portage Co. DA: Man had "largest child porn collection in history"

A jury has convicted a 41-year-old man already in prison for possessing what prosecutors called the largest collection of child pornography in Portage County history.

Christopher Ehlenfeldt was convicted of capturing an image of nudity and 29 counts of possession of child pornography following a four-day trial and two hours of jury deliberations that ended Thursday, according to online court records.

District Attorney Louis Molepske says a family member turned in Ehlenfeldt's computer to authorities in 2012 and more than 25,000 images and videos of children, sometimes as young as three, were found. The porn was collected from 2011 to 2014, the prosecutor said.

The maximum punishment for Ehlenfeldt's convictions when he is sentenced Oct. 27 is 728 ½ years in prison.

Ehlenfeldt is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for 55 counts of possession of child pornography in Shawano County in 2015.