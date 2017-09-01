"Shoot up schools, not heroin" Facebook post results in Marshfield citation

A Marshfield man was cited for disorderly conduct after police investigated a Facebook post encouraging school shootings, according to Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Gramza said the man who posted “shoot up schools, not heroin,” said he meant the statement as a joke and said he had no intentions to harm anyone.

Police say multiple officers were in place at Marshfield schools Friday morning, out of caution.

“We take community safety seriously, but especially when it relates to our most vulnerable citizens,” Gramza told Newsline 9.

Police say the man, who was born in 1995, was given a citation because he had no previous criminal history. His name was not released.