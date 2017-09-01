Deputies pull woman from car sinking in Adams County lake

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) - Adams County deputies rescued a woman whose car drove into a lake at the state Highway 13 bridge Friday morning, Sheriff Sam Wollin said.

The incident at Big Roche A Cri Lake happened about 8:30 a.m. in the Town of Preston, he said.

When deputes arrived, the vehicle was "rapidly sinking" and they jumped in and "extricated" the woman, the sheriff said in a statement.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injures and was undergoing a mental health evaluation, he said.

No other details were released.