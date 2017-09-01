Wausau dog rescue helping in Harvey aftermath

A Wausau animal rescue is working to help pets impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Holster Rescue already takes dogs in from high kill shelters in Texas, so Lorraine Holster knows the lay of the land.

She's using those connections to help in the aftermath of the storm.

"With the hurricane and everything that's going on, the rescues that we work with are swamped with dogs," she said.

To prevent dogs from getting permanently displaced, Holster rescue is working to alleviate the burden of surrounding shelters.

"We're taking the dogs that the rescues down there already had that were adoption," Holster said. "So that the rescues down there have room to take the misplaced dogs, so they can stay in Texas so the owners can hopefully be reunited with their beloved pets."

As she prepares to take in more dogs, she is asking for the public's help.

"We're getting ready to prepare for those dogs that are going to be coming in," she said. "So we're looking for foster homes, donations, there's gonna be a lot of dog food needed."

If you would like to donate, visit Holster Rescue's Facebook page.