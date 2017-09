Authorities say the man who left North Central Health Care in Wausau Friday afternoon has been found, according to Wausau Police.

They say the man ran through the Wausau Downtown Airport and jumped the fence. It's unknown if he went into the water.

Crews were previously searching the lake by boat and with planes.

The man was transported to the hospital. Officials say he was not injured but was transported as a precaution.

It's unknown whether the man was committed or was a resident of the facility.