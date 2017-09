A local pet store put out a jar to help raise money for the furry friends in Houston.

Katzenbarkers Natural Pet Food Shop isn't new when it comes to collecting funds for a cause. During Hurricane Katrina the store collected $5,000.

"Our goal is double that," said store owner Lois Bearjar.

Bearjar said she is happy with how Wisconsin has reacted to the disaster. "I am proud to be from Wisconsin."

As of Friday, the shop has collected more than $100 in donations.