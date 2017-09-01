Help after Harvey continues in central Wisconsin

Several central Wisconsin residents are not backing down when it comes to helping those hit by Harvey.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department and Antigo Police Department teamed up with Volm Companies to collect donations to send down to Texas.

Their goal is to fill a semi truck full of necessities such as diapers, non-perishable food, bottle water and much more.

Sheriff Mark Weston said he was pleased when he came to the building and saw all the donated items.

"Its a direct result that when bad things happen, I think its most people's human nature to just want to help," said Weston.

Mary Meister, a Volm Customer Service Representative who hauled hundreds of bottles of waters from cars, said she is amazed by the turnout.

"I'm not surprised by this community at all and surrounding communities," said Meister.

One man from Merrill is a former Texan, and he is also pitching in to help.

"Whatever you need, all you have to do is ask," said Lawrence E. Follie.

Follie and Governor Scott Walker met at a supper club recently, and he described his idea on ways to raise money for destroyed cities.

"He said this is a great cause, I want to endorse it," said Follie holding a banner that reads 'Houston you have a problem, Wausau is here to help you solve it'

Follie is part of the Wausau Elks Lodge #248, and their plan is to host a concert called, 'The United Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert' on September 16.