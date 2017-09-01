Sports Express Week 3: Rhinelander tops Wausau East in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.
Amherst 36, Shiocton 0
Antigo 33, Ashland 0
Appleton West 47, Wausau West 14
Auburndale 21, Rib Lake/Prentice 7
Bonduel 65, Wey-Fremont 13
Cadott 53, Neillsville/Granton 25
Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0
Hortonville 22, Marshfield 14
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Witt.-Birn. 8
Kimberly 28, Stevens Point 18
Kingsford (MI) 29, Milwaukee Riverside 8
Lakeland 22, Medford 21
Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21
Marion/Tigerton 2, Port Edwards 0
Merrill 35, Mosinee 7
Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood 0
Pacelli 41, Manawa 6
Pittsville 53, Rosholt 7
Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14 *GAME OF THE WEEK
Stanley-Boyd 29, Spencer/Columbus 12
Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6
Thorp 22, Athens 20
Unity 2, Washburn 0
West Iron County, MI 34, Hurley 30
Wild Rose 36, Alm.-Bancroft 0
Wisconsin Rapids 48,Oshkosh North 7
