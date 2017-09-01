Sports Express Week 3: Rhinelander tops Wausau East in Game of t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express Week 3: Rhinelander tops Wausau East in Game of the Week

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Amherst 36, Shiocton 0

Antigo 33, Ashland 0

Appleton West 47, Wausau West 14

Auburndale 21, Rib Lake/Prentice 7

Bonduel 65, Wey-Fremont 13

Cadott 53, Neillsville/Granton 25

Edgar 44, Tomahawk 0

Hortonville 22, Marshfield 14

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Witt.-Birn. 8

Kimberly 28, Stevens Point 18

Kingsford (MI) 29, Milwaukee Riverside 8

Lakeland 22, Medford 21

Marathon 50, Abbotsford 21

Marion/Tigerton 2, Port Edwards 0

Merrill 35, Mosinee 7

Owen-Withee 41, Greenwood 0

Pacelli 41, Manawa 6

Pittsville 53, Rosholt 7

Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14 *GAME OF THE WEEK

Stanley-Boyd 29, Spencer/Columbus 12

Stratford 70, Chequamegon 6

Thorp 22, Athens 20

Unity 2, Washburn 0

West Iron County, MI 34, Hurley 30

Wild Rose 36, Alm.-Bancroft 0

Wisconsin Rapids 48,Oshkosh North 7

