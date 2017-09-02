Nelson strikes out 11 in Brewers' 1-0 win over Nationals

Jimmy Nelson scattered three singles and struck out 11 over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Friday night.

Neil Walker, obtained from the New York Mets on Aug. 12, homered in the first inning off Tanner Roark (11-9).

Nelson (11-6) tied his career high in strikeouts while pitching out of trouble in the first three innings before settling down. The right-hander walked three and hit one batter, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

Rookie Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth inning and Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances. Knebel has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings.

Washington went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position in the first three innings before the Nationals' bats went quiet.

