Father pleads to 3rd-degree murder in death of daughter, 4

Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmental

In Venice, 'First Reformed' asks: Is God an ecologist?

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by air

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a medium

A police chief's guidance to the grieving: Go see a medium

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents

Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their cars

Family says one of Harvey's victims had happy-go-lucky nature, was trying to get to auto body shop job when his car got stuck in ditch.

More than a century and a half after Appomattox, how can America surmount the dueling narratives of the Civil War?.

We're still fighting, more than 150 years after Appomattox

A Utah police officer's body camera video shows him handcuffing a screaming nurse after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

A judge is to announce whether he's keeping alive charges against Penn State fraternity members linked to the death of a pledge whose agonizing night after a fall down stairs was captured by security cameras in February.

Explosive expansion of Houston subdivisions into prairies far to the west helped make city affordable, but paved over land intended for reservoir and other flood-control projects.

In Harvey's wake big-hearted Texans, religious institutions and businesses have turned their places into unlikely shelters, offering soaked, frightened and disconsolate storm refugees _ two-legged and four-legged alike _ a safe and warm place to sleep.

Thick smoke, towering flames shoot up at Houston-area chemical plant; 2nd fire in 2 days at the site.

President Donald Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage from Harvey. The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation.

The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades.

Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West

A Philadelphia father accused of "carelessly and recklessly" waving a gun around a small bedroom with seven children present before it went off, killing his 4-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2gxhK7Y ) reports that 30-year-old Maurice Phillips entered an open guilty plea -- meaning there is no agreement with prosecutors on a sentence -- on Friday to homicide and 16 other counts including child endangerment, reckless endangerment, evidence-tampering and a weapons count.

Authorities said he aimed a .45-caliber pistol at the television in the Kensington home's bedroom in April 2016 and the weapon discharged, hitting Tahirah Phillips in the head.

One of his attorneys called the case a "heartbreaking, tragic accident" and another said he is "incredibly remorseful."

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.