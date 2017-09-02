Report: Packers cut reserve QB Taysom Hill

The Packers have cut rookie QB Taysom Hill, with the hope that he will clear waivers and they can sign him on their practice squad. That's according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Hill, an undrafted player out of BYU, impressed during the preseason, completing 14-20 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Hill also ran for a game-winning score in the Packers preseason win at Washington.

According to the report, the Packers hope Hill will clear waivers and they can place him on their 10-player practice squad.

Green Bay has also cut QB Joe Callahan, Sports Director Brandon Kinnard has confirmed. If Hill is claimed by another team, Callahan would be a candidate for the practice squad.

This is probably the right move. Too much talent at other positions to keep Hill. Hope he clears waivers and you can get him on PS. https://t.co/KI7paHsqxY — Brandon Kinnard (@BKnewsline9) September 2, 2017

This is the first season since 2013 that the Packers will keep only two quarterbacks on their active roster.

Cuts are due to the league office by 3:00 p.m. CDT. Stay with Newsline 9 for more updates.