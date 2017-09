A boater who went missing Monday on Big Sand Lake in Phelps was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a Warden with the Department of Natural Resources found the boater in Big Sand Lake at around 6:50 a.m.

Police said no foul play is expected and the incident is believed to be an accident.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The boater has not been identified at this time.