Green Bay Packers 2017 roster cuts

It's a big day in the NFL. Now that training camp and the preseason are over, all team rosters had to be trimmed down to 53-men by 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Packers started the day with 87 players, but have since made their cuts.

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:

· G Kofi Amichia

· CB Donatello Brown

· TE Emanuel Byrd

· QB Joe Callahan

· LB Johnathan Calvin

· WR Michael Clark

· WR Montay Crockett

· WR Malachi Dupre

· G Thomas Evans

· LB Reggie Gilbert

· G Geoff Gray

· LB Cody Heiman

· DT Calvin Heurtelou

· QB Taysom Hill

· CB Daquan Holmes

· T Robert Leff

· LB Josh Letuligasenoa

· DT Izaah Lunsford

· LB Derrick Mathews

· WR Max McCaffrey

· G/T Adam Pankey

· TE Aaron Peck

· RB Kalif Phillips

· DT Brian Price

· CB Raysean Pringle

· S Aaron Taylor

· LB Jordan Tripp

· S Jermaine Whitehead

· WR DeAngelo Yancey

The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations