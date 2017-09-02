Green Bay Packers 2017 roster cuts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Green Bay Packers 2017 roster cuts

GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

It's a big day in the NFL. Now that training camp and the preseason are over, all team rosters had to be trimmed down to 53-men by 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Packers started the day with 87 players, but have since made their cuts.

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:

·         G Kofi Amichia
·         CB Donatello Brown
·         TE Emanuel Byrd
·         QB Joe Callahan
·         LB Johnathan Calvin
·         WR Michael Clark
·         WR Montay Crockett
·         WR Malachi Dupre
·         G Thomas Evans
·         LB Reggie Gilbert
·         G Geoff Gray
·         LB Cody Heiman
·         DT Calvin Heurtelou
·         QB Taysom Hill
·         CB Daquan Holmes
·         T Robert Leff
·         LB Josh Letuligasenoa
·         DT Izaah Lunsford
·         LB Derrick Mathews
·         WR Max McCaffrey
·         G/T Adam Pankey
·         TE Aaron Peck
·         RB Kalif Phillips
·         DT Brian Price
·         CB Raysean Pringle
·         S Aaron Taylor
·         LB Jordan Tripp
·         S Jermaine Whitehead
·         WR DeAngelo Yancey

The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations

