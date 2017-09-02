Green Bay Packers 2017 roster cuts

GREEN BAY (WAOW) -
It's a big day in the NFL. Now that training camp and the preseason are over, all team rosters had to be trimmed down to 53-men by 4:00 PM Eastern Time.
The Packers started the day with 87 players, but have since made their cuts.
The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:
· G Kofi Amichia
· CB Donatello Brown
· TE Emanuel Byrd
· QB Joe Callahan
· LB Johnathan Calvin
· WR Michael Clark
· WR Montay Crockett
· WR Malachi Dupre
· G Thomas Evans
· LB Reggie Gilbert
· G Geoff Gray
· LB Cody Heiman
· DT Calvin Heurtelou
· QB Taysom Hill
· CB Daquan Holmes
· T Robert Leff
· LB Josh Letuligasenoa
· DT Izaah Lunsford
· LB Derrick Mathews
· WR Max McCaffrey
· G/T Adam Pankey
· TE Aaron Peck
· RB Kalif Phillips
· DT Brian Price
· CB Raysean Pringle
· S Aaron Taylor
· LB Jordan Tripp
· S Jermaine Whitehead
· WR DeAngelo Yancey
The team also placed LB Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations