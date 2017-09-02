Local woman heads to Houston to help with disaster relief

Wendy Savage, the Executive Director for the Marathon County Chapter of the American Red Cross, is making her way to Houston.

"This is my very first large response," said Savage. "It was on my bucket list to be able to deploy to a larger event."

She is just one of more than one hundred volunteers from Wisconsin making the trip to the Lone Star state after Hurricane Harvey barreled it's way into the region.

"It's our job to make sure that they have a safe place to stay, that we're feeding them, and we're providing for their basic medical needs," said Savage.

Although there has been controversy on the Red Cross, Savage ensured that money donated to the Red Cross will go towards Harvey relief efforts.

The Red Cross is predicting a very large and expensive operation - including volunteers helping in Houston for months to come.

For those interested in volunteering with the North Central Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, click here or call (877) 618-6628.