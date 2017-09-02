58-year-old Merrill man dies in Winnebago Co. Crash

One person is dead after a car crash in Winnebago County on Thursday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's office, crews responded to a two car crash on STH 76 and CTH G around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say a blue Saturn Vue, driven by 58-year-old David Barna of Merrill, was traveling east bound on CTH G and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign.

Barna crashed into a gray Mazda, driven by 29-year-old Jordan Loppnow of North Fond du Lac.

Officials say Barna was trapped and extricated, he sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital where he later died.

A passenger in his vehicle, 24-year-old Kelsey Barna, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Loppnow sustained serious injuries and her two boys, ages 8 and 4, sustained minor injuries.

Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.