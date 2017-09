The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is calling a business a "total loss", after a fire erupted early Saturday morning.

Authorities said they received a 911 call at around 4:37 a.m., reporting a structure fire at Twin Haven Resort in the Township of Conover.

When first responders got to the scene, they said the business was fully engulfed.

Several departments responded to the scene.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said nobody was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.