UWSP football outlasts St. Norbert, 34-33, in a 2OT thriller

The entire kitchen sink was thrown at Tom Journell's UW Stevens Point football program Saturday afternoon. A 95-minute rain delay, an offense that recorded negative five yards through most of the first quarter and a 14-0 deficit late in first half. But despite every roadblock throw its way, UWSP football found a way to win a come-from-behind 34-33 double overtime game which marked the second straight year the Pointers opened the season beating St. Norbert College.

After trading a pair of touchdowns in the first extra period, the Golden Knights struck in the second to take a 33-27 lead. On the ensuing extra point, senior defensive lineman Tanner Beaman came up with the play of the game. The captain broke through the offensive line and swatted the kick to to keep the deficit at just six.

On UWSP's first play from scrimmage, Ryan Swigart dropped a seed over the top to Jonte Webb, one of five he threw on the day, to tie things up. Freshman Hayden Neidert followed it up with the game-winning extra point.

RELATED: All eyes on UWSP's Beaman to lead a young defensive line