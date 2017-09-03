11-year-old saving money for college by flipping houses

An 11-year-old girl from western Wisconsin is saving for college by flipping houses.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Madison Bue has spent her summer renovating a four-bedroom, two bath house.

Bue's grandfather, business mogul Cliff LeCleir, purchased the property for her. Bue, who's one of six siblings, says she knows her parents can't afford to pay for college for all of them.

She was inspired to start flipping houses after watching the reality show "House Hunters" on HGTV.