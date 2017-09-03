As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty

Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmental

Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmental

In Venice, 'First Reformed' asks: Is God an ecologist?

In Venice, 'First Reformed' asks: Is God an ecologist?

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by air

With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by air

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a medium

A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a medium

A police chief's guidance to the grieving: Go see a medium

A police chief's guidance to the grieving: Go see a medium

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents

Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their cars

Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their cars

Center Point Energy spokeswoman Alicia Dixon says utility crews have started turning off power to residents who have stayed behind in a flooded area of west Houston where Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered a mandatory evacuation.

Center Point Energy spokeswoman Alicia Dixon says utility crews have started turning off power to residents who have stayed behind in a flooded area of west Houston where Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered a mandatory...

Katlyn Perkins' first announcement that something was very wrong at her home in northeast Houston came on Aug. 24 at 8:19 p.m., when she updated her Facebook status.

Katlyn Perkins' first announcement that something was very wrong at her home in northeast Houston came on Aug. 24 at 8:19 p.m., when she updated her Facebook status.

What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?.

What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?.

What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?

What's on US astronaut's wish list after 9 months in space?

Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry in Texas.

In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry in Texas.

In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry

In line and in life, Harvey's victims wait and worry

The Associated Press has visited several highly toxic waste sites in and around Houston _ and most of them are still only accessible by boat after Harvey.

The Associated Press has visited several highly toxic waste sites in and around Houston _ and most of them are still only accessible by boat after Harvey.

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain.

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain.

As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty

As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty

Texas city struggles to restore water service, chemical plant remains a concern 9 days after Harvey ripped across the state.

Texas city struggles to restore water service, chemical plant remains a concern 9 days after Harvey ripped across the state.

Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.

Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.

How to deal with flooded cars in Harvey's wake

How to deal with flooded cars in Harvey's wake

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a deadly monster.

The storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain.

Ed Rappaport is the acting director of the National Hurricane Center. He says Harvey's unique strength and track amplified its effects over a highly populated area.

Harvey was born in the Atlantic southeast of Puerto Rico on Aug. 17. Once it got into the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 23, it rapidly exploded into a Category 4 hurricane just a few hours before coming ashore. That rarely happens.

The storm was stuck between two high pressure systems that kept pushing it in opposite directions, so it staggered in a zig-zag pattern across southeast Texas.