Report: Packers trade Jayrone Elliot to Cowboys, claim Chris Odom off waivers

The Packers have traded outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys according to ESPN Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer. In return, Archer reports the Packers will get a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft. This means Elliott will need to meet certain thresholds for Green Bay to get the pick.

The restricted free agent returned to the Packers on a one-year contract this season worth just over $1.5 million with a $350,000 signing bonus.

Elliott made the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and posted four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 games for Green Bay over the last four seasons.

The Packers also claimed undrafted rookie defensive end Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. Odom had a stellar preseason performance, leading the Falcons in sacks with two sacks and was second on the team in tackles.