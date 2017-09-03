Tomahawk bait shop talks summer success

Aquatic Arts Fishing Pro Shop has been around for decades, providing many fisherman and boaters with supplies when hitting the lakes of the Northwoods.

Worker's say this summer's weather gave them a slow start to the season, but sales at the shop have been picking back up.

"Started off slow but with that crummy weather we had for the first couple months and then after that, really speeded up," said Shane Mayer of Aquatic Arts. "Once we got that good weather, kayaks started going out for rentals a lot, sales a lot, and a lot of people going fishing too."

The shop is open year round so while Labor Day weekend means the end of summer, they remain open for business for ice fishing and other outdoor activities in the fall and winter.