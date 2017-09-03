Packers sign 10 to practice squad

Now that waivers have been processed, the Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2017 practice squad following Saturday's roster cuts.

Two of the Packers 29 cuts were claimed off waivers by other NFL teams. Quarterback Taysom Hill was acquired by the New Orleans Saints and defensive tackle Brian Price was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys.

The practice squad is limited to 10 players.

Packers 2017 practice squad:

-G Kofi Amichia

-CB Donatello Brown

-QB Joe Callahan

-WR Michael Clark

-LB Reggie Gilbert

-DT Izaah Lunsford

-LB Derrick Mathews

-G/T Adam Pankey

-S Jermaine Whitehead

-WR DeAngelo Yancey

Other Packers roster moves

The Packers also signed outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks and claimed Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. Jayrone Elliot was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional 2018 draft choice.