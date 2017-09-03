BREAKING: Reports of shots fired prompts heavy police presence

Officials with the Wausau Police Department said they responded to shots fired on the east side of Wausau.

Lt. Matt Van Lieshout said that they received the call and prompted a heavy police presence Sunday evening.

"No arrests have been made yet," he said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department helped at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

