BREAKING: Reports of shots fired prompts heavy police presence

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Officials with the Wausau Police Department said they responded to shots fired on the east side of Wausau.

Lt. Matt Van Lieshout said that they received the call and prompted a heavy police presence Sunday evening. 

"No arrests have been made yet," he said. 

Nobody was hurt in the incident. 

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department helped at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is a heavy police presence on the east side of Wausau near McClellan street as of Sunday evening. 

Not much information is being released at this time, but police have been at the scene for at least an hour. 

Wausau Police said that information is expected to be made public once it becomes available. 

A Newsline 9 reporter is at the scene to bring the latest information as it becomes available..

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.

